My name is Anne Dorko and I've been building websites for over ten years. During that time I have personally struggled to maintain good SEO habits for my own sites, as well as clients. It's so easy to get caught up in the details and worry about the next big shiny object in search engine optimization – to the point no optimization actually gets done!

That's when I started getting into different ways of handling my to-do lists and project management. When I broke things down into baby steps that I could take every day, I began to see progress. My follow through improved, and so did the quality of my work.

Now, I've been applying the same techniques to my SEO work. I've seen a 300% increase in organic search traffic and a major upswing in subscriptions by simply paying attention to the SEO basics on a regular basis. One day at a time really works!

That's where I got the idea for SEO Prompts: because I've struggled with this same problem and I want to offer a simple solution that helped me.

Don't suffer needlessly like I did.

Listen, I know you’re struggling as you try to build your own SEO strategy. It's not easy. There are so many SEO blogs and tools out there to help you do it, but it gets overwhelming. Given the chance, I hope to help you tune out the noise and manage your own SEO by letting you invest your time where it counts the most... instead of wasting it on wild goose chases.